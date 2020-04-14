The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department answered 28 calls for assistance in the month of March. These calls included four structure fires, six motor vehicle crashes, six fire alarm activations, five medical assists, three brush fires, two trees down, one gas leak and one pumping detail. These incidents involved 141 personnel hours. To keep up with the YVFD follow the department on Facebook at Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 or visit www.yvfd39.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.