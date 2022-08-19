A Youngstown man is in Westmoreland County Prison after admitting to repeatedly raping a girl multiple times a week for nearly a decade, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
The PSP was notified of the assaults back in March by the victim’s sister. The sister said the victim was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and suffers from learning disabilities.
The troopers’ investigation led to multiple conversations with the victim who is now in her early 20s. She told police that Lee Bowser, 59, lived with the family when the assaults took place back in 2012 when the victim was 13 years old. Bowser would assault the victim in the home while her mother was working, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told police she informed her mother what had been happening around 2018 but the mother never reported Bowser to the police. Bowser was eventually kicked out of the home but continued to visit the girl while her mother was away, but the assaults ended last summer.
When troopers visited Bowser May 31 at his home, he told them he had spoken to the victim’s sister and knew why the police were there. He initially told police he began assaulting the girl when she was 15 years old and had stopped back in 2020, but later said she may have been younger and that it didn’t stop until last year.
According to the complaint, Bowser told troopers he would “face the consequences” of what took place and wanted to make things easy for the victim.
Bowser is charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of a child – all felonies.
Bowser is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison after he was unable to post a $25,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady 10 a.m. Aug. 29.
