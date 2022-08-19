A Youngstown man is in Westmoreland County Prison after admitting to repeatedly raping a girl multiple times a week for nearly a decade, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The PSP was notified of the assaults back in March by the victim’s sister. The sister said the victim was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and suffers from learning disabilities.

