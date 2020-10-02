Youngstown author's latest book offers optimist's perspective on life

Chris Rodell of Youngstown has done a few things that a lot of people have never done.
He was handcuffed to his future wife for 72 hours, ran away with a carnival, stalked Charles Bronson (or so he thought), went into Victoria’s Secret to buy lingerie for himself, laid down on a bed of nails, gained 20 pounds in one week eating like Elvis, got thrown out of Fred Rogers’ studio, and along the way, he wrote 1,000 articles for the National Enquirer.
The latest is the recent release of his seventh book, “Undaunted Optimist,” a collection of 75 essays on life, laughter and cheerful perseverance.
He wrote it because a lot of his readers thought that he should. He wrote it because he wanted to have another book out in time for the holidays. He wrote it because he thought it would fill his calendar with speaking dates — but we all know what COVID-19 did to so many plans.
Mainly, he wrote it because that’s what he does, and it’s one more diversion from getting a real job.
“I audaciously consider myself a philosopher and I wonder if anyone ever asked Socrates or Plato, ‘Don’t you think it’s time to get a real job?’” he said.
So far, he’s been able to say nope, not time yet.
Rodell has made a career out of turning his life experiences, his musings and some of his strange assignments into entertaining, enlightening, hilarious, and sometimes serious and heartfelt stories, books and a blog called EightDaysToAmish.com.
He wrote a book about golf lore, another about golf legend Arnold Palmer, and one about “Growing Up in the Real Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” which was more about him than about Fred. “Use All The Crayons” is a colorful guide to simple human happiness (and it got him a lot of speaking gigs).
Then there’s Rodell’s first novel, “The Last Baby Boomer: The Story of the Ultimate Ghoul Pool.” It’s a hilarious tale of the last member of that generation (someone is going to be the last one, right?) who was kept on display on his deathbed while people paid to stand vigil at his bedside. Everyone is hoping to be the one present when he takes his last breath, thereby winning the big lottery. But they fall through a trap door when their time is up, and the next lottery hopeful comes in. However, the old man refuses to die because he heard that Jesus was returning.
His next book, “Evan & Elle in Heaven & Hell” is coming out in 2021. Bets are on that the “long distance social media afterlife love story” will be as wickedly funny as just about everything else he writes.
Rodell grew up around Pittsburgh, went to college in Ohio, worked for a newspaper in Nashville, Tennessee, then decided that he wanted to return to Pennsylvania. A friend suggested that he freelance for the National Enquirer until he got a real job back home. (For a few years, that was with the Tribune-Review.)
“They flew me to National Enquirer headquarters in Florida and gave me a tryout, and I started doing stuff for them in 1989,” he said. “A lot of writers would never admit that they wrote for the Enquirer, but I revel in it. I had a really great time and a great experience. The stories were so much fun.”
There were stories about things like a giant ball of string, weird happenings in ordinary places, people with bizarre or interesting tales, and celebrities, too. One time Rodell was assigned to stalk Charles Bronson at his mother’s funeral, just to check up and see what the aging actor was doing those days. He was surprised that Bronson sat in the back of the church, left when the service ended, and didn’t go to the cemetery to bury his own mother. Turned out that the deceased wasn’t Bronson’s mother after all, and that the man who looked like Bronson had an auto shop in town.
Then there was the Elvis diet, based on what The King was said to consume at any given time. Rodell lost 10 pounds before binging, gained 20 pounds in one week, then had to lose just 10 to get back to where he was.
There was so much food that week, he said, that even the dog got tired of it and “ran down the basement and hid behind the furnace.”
Rodell wrote for the Enquirer until 2004. Meantime, he also worked for other publications and wrote his own books and blog. Most of the stories in “Undaunted Optimist” are from that blog, with about a quarter of them new essays about life since COVID-19, his optimism about life itself, and the conclusion in the book in which he makes a case for being optimistic despite life’s burdens.
“We all have to persevere,” he said. “The hallmark is to persevere cheerfully and be a good example. Everybody is going through something tragic in their lives. It can be an estrangement from a loved one, addiction or death. Once you notice that and take note of our common humanity, people will treat each other more civilly. I hope.”
Rodell and his wife Val, who also is a writer and a church organist, have two teenage daughters, Josie and Lucy. He writes about them, too.
He’s asked if some of his stories embarrass Val.
“Yes. In a one-word answer,” he said.
And for good reason. But she’s a good sport.
Rodell rents office space above the Tin Lizzy in Youngstown. He gets a lot of his stories hanging around that and other bars.
“These places are full of great characters who are boisterous and have great stories to tell, and I’m more than a storyteller,” he said. “I consider myself a good listener. I don’t really talk about myself because I’d rather hear the stories about people sitting right next to me.”
And so he writes about them. And about drinking beer. And about sports. And about people. So many interesting people and so many things to think about.
“Undaunted Optimist” is full of observations and questions that beg to be answered. A zombie Thanksgiving. In praise of profanity. How old will you be in heaven, and why isn’t there a Mrs. God?
Rodell writes about these things in his space above the Tin Lizzy where, he said, “I basically stare out the window, and sometimes I type.”
About that story when he and Val were handcuffed together for 72 hours. He thought it was hilarious and a great adventure. The editors didn’t. Rodell submitted it to the Enquirer, and not even they would publish it.
