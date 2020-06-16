Ask Austin Dingman why he started writing, and he’ll honestly tell you, “I have no clue.”
Maybe, he said, it started when he was 10 and was so bored in a car ride that he decided to write a poem. Maybe it’s because there’s inspiration in the ordinary life around him. So he puts his observations on paper and, his mother Sally Dingman said, “He writes on themes that are very thought provoking, stuff that you wouldn’t think about a kid writing.”
Austin, 12, lives in Latrobe and will be entering the 7th grade at Christ the Divine Teacher Logic School.
One of his poems won second place in his age division at the Westmoreland County Arts and Heritage Festival. Another was published in the 2019 edition of “Illustrious,” an annual collection of student poetry that’s published by the American Library of Poetry.
Austin writes poetry, essays and fiction. He’s been sharpening his skills even more during the COVID-19 school shutdown.
People have been noticing his writing.
Gabi Nastuck, who runs Miss Gabi’s Art Is Good Studio in Latrobe, had plans to add writing to her creative center with Austin and his work kicking off the project.
“I always wanted to have the other side of the arts, not just an art gallery, but a little bit of everything creative for students,” she said. “There’s not a lot out there for kids who write, and there needs to be more. I really want to promote writing, and when I saw how awesome Austin’s writing is, I wanted to go right home and put it on my website.”
Then came the pandemic, forcing her to close her studio and give lessons online. That internet presence has had a positive effect in dramatically increasing visitors to her website and nearly tripling her Facebook followers.
“We will be reaching a whole new audience and Austin is going to be the first young writer that I’m going to highlight,” Nastuck said. “Even though those plans are on hold for now, I hope to have the writing project up and running in the fall.”
Austin’s mother is a registered nurse at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. His father, Tim Dingman, lives in Unity Township and teaches English at Cove PREP in Derry Township.
“I never really talked to Austin or said anything to him about writing,” he said. “When he started writing, I thought, ‘wow.’ I read his poetry and I said that these were so beautiful and well beyond a 10-year-old. We could tell right away that he had talent.”
Some of Austin’s poems are spiritual.
“I like to write things that can help people when they hurt,” Austin said.
He wrote poems after the deaths of two people who passed away, one of them for his grandfather.
“Austin was one of the last people to be with him,” Tim Dingman said. “Austin wrote that poem about my father the day after he passed away. When we went to Pittsburgh to be with family, it brought people to tears when I read it to them. My father Albert was good with words and he would have been so proud of him.”
Austin’s writing tends to be introspective and observant. In one poem, “A Mother’s Promise,” he writes, “Never hate someone who loves someone that you hate, for then we create gates. And we’d never open those gates.”
In “Summer Emptiness,” the person telling the story laments boring summer days and the heat, and prefers to stay inside to avoid sunburn and chlorine rashes. He says no to an invitation to a pool party, momentarily regretting it, then embracing the emptiness because it was his choice. “This is what you want, spectating others, as boring as it sounds,” the narrator admits. “It charms you, really.”
In a short spiritual piece, “Old Mistaken Sins,” he notes, “Sometimes the sun shines. Mostly it does. But for some people, they prefer staying out of the light for a while.” The next lines delve into “throwing on raggedy black robes with hoods up” and walking around in the shadows. Then they return to walking in the sun. “They stay in the light,” Austin wrote. “But for the most part, they stay, then leave and it all repeats.”
His uplifting poem “Mornin’ Scroll” begins with, “Wake up, a new day has arrived” and lists the blessings of a new joy, a new mystery, and new fun.
“I want to get better and write some stories, some fiction, because I like to make things up,” Austin said.
His reading is eclectic. He likes Shakespeare, the short stories of Edgar Allan Poe and contemporary fiction like “Tuck Everlasting,” a story about immortality that’s considered a modern classic in children’s literature.
Austin is one of five siblings, and he and three others were adopted. His family attends St. Vincent Basilica Parish and he aspires to study literature and writing at St. Vincent College. For fun, he plays soccer and basketball, and is a member of the school chess club.
“I want to inspire other children to become authors,” he said.
