For years, Emily Concannon has been attending the quarterly breakfasts sponsored by the Magnificat chapter in the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg.

“I have been fed spiritually and so many of the speakers have had an impact on my life,” she said. “I walk away with a nugget of truth that they share that will influence my life in a big way. Now it’s my turn.”

