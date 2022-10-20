For years, Emily Concannon has been attending the quarterly breakfasts sponsored by the Magnificat chapter in the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg.
“I have been fed spiritually and so many of the speakers have had an impact on my life,” she said. “I walk away with a nugget of truth that they share that will influence my life in a big way. Now it’s my turn.”
Concannon, who lives in Southwest Greensburg, will be the guest speaker at Magnificat’s breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, in Marian Hall at St. Bartholomew Parish in Crabtree.
Her message will focus on motherhood and family, living a faith-filled life and trusting in God through ordinary and extraordinary challenges.
“We approached Emily about speaking because she is a young mother who is teaching her children to love God and she introduces them to all different aspects of our religion,” said Karen Douglas of Greensburg, who is on one of the Magnificat committees. “On one hand, she is a typical mother busy with all the details of raising five children. But she is not typical at all in how she lives out her faith and is laying the groundwork for her children to do the same. If you are in her company for even a short time, you realize how really special she is. Her family, parish and community are blessed to have her.”
Magnificat is an international ministry for women. Its name is based on Luke 1:46-49 when Mary proclaims to her relative Elizabeth about the wonderful action of God in her life. Members support each other in their faith, with prayer and with their actions.
Concannon and her husband Tony have five children: Evelyn (12), Malcolm (10), Maribelle (8), Nina (6) and Louisa (4). They attend Christ the Divine Teacher School in Latrobe.
“My testimony will be relevant to other women because I am going to share finding meaning in the struggles of everyday life and the struggles of motherhood,” she said. “It will be about finding meaning in chronic pain and suffering.”
Concannon, 36, has experienced medical issues that were undiagnosed for nine years. More recently, diagnoses have focused on a spinal leak, lupus and/or multiple sclerosis.
“It’s sort of ambiguous, and that’s part of the story,” she said. “It’s just kind of putting all those big words on hold and not putting myself in a box and not putting God in a box, but trusting in God and letting the little sufferings and struggles of everyday life mean something by offering them up.”
She also will talk about raising children in a secular world where “some of the things we see are not right.”
“I try to not shy away and shrink away from the really uncomfortable things, but rather to tell them the truth, and to emphasize love and mercy,” she said. “We don’t have to pick a fight about anything, but we need to be secure in the truth and to treat people with love. My theme is going to be about the amazing love of God that we don’t deserve and could never earn, but it is freely given to us, and so is his amazing mercy.”
The doors open at 8:15 a.m. for the Oct. 29 gathering, and breakfast begins at 9. The cost is $23 ($18 for students). Priests and religious authorities are welcome to attend on a complimentary basis, but registration is required. Mail-in forms for all registrations can be found at magnificatgreensburg.com and should be received by Oct. 24.
Concannon is a member of St. Paul Parish in Hempfield Township (Carbon) where the Magnificat chapter has a prayer and praise group that meets from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. the second Monday of the month. For general information about the chapter, activities and prayer requests, email prayers@womentowomenministry.org.
