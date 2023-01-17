Dawn Szalay, owner of Quacked Glass Studio and Song of Sixpence boutique in Ligonier, is all about positive energy. She channels those affirmative vibes to regularly support the Helping Hearts and Healing Tails animal shelter and the Loyalhanna Watershed Association.

On Feb. 9, Szalay is hosting a fundraising workshop that will help both organizations and teach others about positive energy through the art of smudge. It’s called “You are Magic,” and it takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Loyalhanna Watershed Barn located at 6 Old Lincoln Highway West.

