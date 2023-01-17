Dawn Szalay, owner of Quacked Glass Studio and Song of Sixpence boutique in Ligonier, is all about positive energy. She channels those affirmative vibes to regularly support the Helping Hearts and Healing Tails animal shelter and the Loyalhanna Watershed Association.
On Feb. 9, Szalay is hosting a fundraising workshop that will help both organizations and teach others about positive energy through the art of smudge. It’s called “You are Magic,” and it takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Loyalhanna Watershed Barn located at 6 Old Lincoln Highway West.
A Native American ceremonial tradition dating back thousands of years, smudging is the practice of burning herb bundles of most commonly sage and other botanical elements like lavender, eucalyptus, rose petals, juniper and cedar to rid a space of negativity. The smoldering bunches are usually placed in a “smudge pot,” as a piece of pottery, a cup or even a seashell, Szalay said.
“You light them at the end as you would an incense stick (with windows open) just for a second then you blow it out,” she said.
The practice, she added, can also relieve stress and depression.
According to lifestyle and home improvement website thespruce.com, smudging can help rid the body of bacteria and release feel-good chemicals, increasing overall health. There have been no conclusive medical studies on its effects.
“I have repeat customers who swear by it,” Szalay said. She sells several smudge components, including the most popular, white sage. It’s grown organically in California.
In honor of Valentine’s Day, Szalay said she will also talk about aromatherapy and its relationship to the heart chakra, one of the body’s seven energy points, according to ancient Indian tradition.
This is Szalay’s first smudging workshop, but not her first effort to support the Loyalhanna Watershed Association, home of the Ligonier Country Market where she launched her stained-glass business. She has since supported the organization through her online auctions.
Funds raised to support Stahlstown’s Helping Hearts and Healing Tails animal rescue will go toward the ongoing care of the animals in the rescue, including spay/neuter and heartworm treatments, feeding, veterinary care and training.
“I really want to help her because it’s a one-woman show,” Szalay said of rescue owner Amber Noel.
“Fundraising is the lifeblood of every rescue,” Noel said. “Since 2015 we have specialized in the underdogs or what some call ‘throwaway’ animals because they were neglected or abused.”
There are currently 18 dogs available for adoption at the rescue.
Cost for the “You are Magic” workshop is $50, and participants may bring their own beverages. Snacks will be provided by Simply Good Gourmet. Space is limited to 30.
