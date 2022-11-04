The annual Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe at St. Emma Monastery in Hempfield Township will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, with the early bird special ($5 admission for adults) from 8 to 10 a.m. and no charge for the remainder of the event that runs until 4 p.m. Most items will be marked 50% off from 3 to 4 p.m.
In addition to quality holiday decorative and gift items, there will be refreshments and baked goods for eat in or take out.
