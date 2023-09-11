Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 12 is announcing that a portion of Route 3010 (Waltz Mill road) is scheduled to close beginning Sept. 11 between Markeys Road and Route 3037 (Waltz Mill Road) in South Huntingdon Township.
PennDOT Westmoreland County Department Force Bridge Crew will be demolishing the existing bridge over a branch of Sewickley Creek and replacing it with a precast concrete box culvert and wing walls. The $600,000 infrastructure improvement project will also include approach roadway widening, repaving and guide rail replacement.
The closure is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 11, and continue through mid-November depending on weather and operations.
A posted detour will be in place utilizing Route 3010 (Huntington Road), Route 3037 (Waltz Mill Road), Route 31, and Route 3061 (Bells Mills Road).
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional alerts on X.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties at PennDOT District 12.
Information about infrastructure in District 12, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 12 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
