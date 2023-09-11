Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 12 is announcing that a portion of Route 3010 (Waltz Mill road) is scheduled to close beginning Sept. 11 between Markeys Road and Route 3037 (Waltz Mill Road) in South Huntingdon Township.

PennDOT Westmoreland County Department Force Bridge Crew will be demolishing the existing bridge over a branch of Sewickley Creek and replacing it with a precast concrete box culvert and wing walls. The $600,000 infrastructure improvement project will also include approach roadway widening, repaving and guide rail replacement.

