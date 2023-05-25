The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) will offer a limited number of warbird rides in its World War II TBM Avenger torpedo bomber and Fairchild Forwarder at the Westmoreland Airshow.

The airshow will be held Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township. Parking is $5 and tickets to the event are $25. Gates open at 9 a.m.

