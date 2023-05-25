The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) will offer a limited number of warbird rides in its World War II TBM Avenger torpedo bomber and Fairchild Forwarder at the Westmoreland Airshow.
The airshow will be held Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township. Parking is $5 and tickets to the event are $25. Gates open at 9 a.m.
Rides in the TBM Avenger, the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of World War II, or the Fairchild Forwarder, may be purchased in advance at www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org.
Flights not sold in advance will be sold on-site at the airport.
The Capital Wing TBM Avenger, named Doris Mae, is a Marine torpedo bomber carrying two passengers: one in the observer seat behind the pilot and one in the turret seat. The Fairchild warbird carries up to three passengers on each flight. Warbird rides will be conducted before and after the airshow on both days.
The Capital Wing is pleased to have been selected to perform the “Flight of Flags” in its TBM Avenger immediately before the airshow begins Saturday.
During the airshows, the TBM Avenger will have a “wing walk” set up so the public can walk on its wing and see the cockpit and the Fairchild will be on static display. The airshow will feature the U.S. Air Force “Thunderbirds” in their F-16 jet fighters.
The mission of the Capital Wing is to “Keep ’Em Flying” to honor the thousands of men and women who built, serviced, and flew our World War II warbirds. The Capital Wing is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization and is staffed entirely by volunteers. For more information, contact CapitalWingRides@gmail.com.
