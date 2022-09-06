The AirPower History Tour will bring iconic World War II aircraft to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township for public tours and rides Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11.
The B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” will land at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, accompanied by a T-6 Texan and a PT-13 Stearman.
The event is presented by the Commemorative Air Force, which brings its AirPower History Tour to airports across North America each year. Visitors will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying.
The B-29 and B-24 are scheduled to arrive Tuesday, Sept. 6, at noon. Accompanying aircraft are scheduled to arrive Tuesday as well.
The event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11. Supporting aircraft will be offering rides all four days. The B-29 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. The B-24 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available each day beginning at 9 a.m., except on Saturday and Sunday when they will begin at noon.
The aircraft will be staged at the Laurel Highlands Jet Center FBO ramp located at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Access to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for youths age 11 through 17, and free for children age 10 and under. Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the event may also be found.
The Boeing B-29 Superfortress, the largest and most technically advanced aircraft of its time, was first flown in 1942. It began active service in the U.S. Army Air Forces in 1944, and is best known as the aircraft whose missions over Japan helped bring an end to World War II. The B-29 also was used in the Korean War in the early 1950s and was a staple of the U.S. Air Force until 1960. “FIFI,” one of only two B-29s in the world still flying, was acquired by the CAF in 1971. She began touring in 1974 and has been entertaining airshow audiences across the country ever since.
The Consolidated B-24 Liberator was the most produced American warplane of World War II with over 18,400 aircraft rolling off assembly lines across the country. Most were manufactured at Ford’s giant Willow Run assembly plant in Detroit. Diamond Lil, one of the first B-24s produced and still one of only two B-24s in the world still flying provides the opportunity to experience the sights and sounds of our fathers and grandfathers in the dangerous air wars over Europe, the Pacific, North Africa and Asia.
The North American T-6 Texan, known as the “Pilotmaker,” was an advanced flight trainer that introduced new pilots to a complex aircraft with more speed of over 200-plus miles per hour, to prepare them for the warbirds they would fly in combat in World War II. The T-6 was designed for an instructor and student, and had a closed cockpit.
The Boeing PT-13 was the primary flight trainer for all branches of the military during World War II. This iconic biplane, almost universally known as the “Stearman,” trained more crews than any other aircraft in World War II. A ride in this open cockpit airplane brings back the wind-in-your hair feeling of the early days of flying.
Through more than six decades of collecting and flying World War II aircraft, the CAF has become the world’s largest flying museum. Their fleet of over 170 World War II airplanes are assigned to unit locations across the U.S. and are supported by 12,000 volunteer members. Nearly all the aircraft are kept in flying condition, enabling people to experience firsthand the sight and sound of vintage military aircraft in flight. The CAF is dedicated to honoring American military aviation through flight, exhibition, education and remembrance.
To learn more about the Commemorative Air Force, please visit www.commemorativeairforce.org.
