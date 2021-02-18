Pennsylvania State Police at Greensburg are investigating after three World War II bronze emblems reportedly were removed from the grave stones of veterans at St. Mary Cemetery on Chestnut and 9th streets in New Florence Borough.
Police say the theft likely occurred within a 48-hour period prior to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
State police ask that scrap metal dealers and pawn shops be on the lookout for these items.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.