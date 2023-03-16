An estimated 300 items will be auctioned online beginning March 17 through April 7 during the 36th annual WTAE Project Bundle-Up Auction. This partnership with the Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania Divisional Headquarters raises money to purchase new outerwear for local children and senior citizens in need during the cold weather season.
“WTAE Project Bundle-Up is a Pittsburgh tradition which directly responds to a real need in our community,” said WTAE President and General Manager Charles W. Wolfertz III. “WTAE Channel 4 is proud to use the power of broadcast television to serve our local communities through this partnership with the Salvation Army.”
Prior to the auction, the public can preview the items and learn more about the process by visiting WTAE.com. Organizers expect nearly 100 new items to be auctioned each week. Direct bidding takes place on www.projectbundleup.org and will conclude at noon Friday, April 7.
“Western Pennsylvania weather can be severe,” said Pittsburgh’s Action Weather Chief Meteorologist and WTAE Project Bundle-Up Chairman Mike Harvey. “Our goal is to ensure that every child or senior who needs a warm coat is provided one.”
Among the items donated by local retailers to help raise money for WTAE Project Bundle-Up are brand name items from Walmart, restaurant gift cards, one-of-a-kind experiences, state-of-the-art electronics and a host of autographed sports collectibles from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins. Key Bank, Walmart, UPMC, FedEx Ground and Peoples are sponsors of the online auction.
In its 36-year history, WTAE Project Bundle-Up has raised more than $16.5 million for the Salvation Army to help provide new, winter outerwear for more than 300,000 needy children and senior citizens throughout western Pennsylvania.
