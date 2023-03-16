An estimated 300 items will be auctioned online beginning March 17 through April 7 during the 36th annual WTAE Project Bundle-Up Auction. This partnership with the Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania Divisional Headquarters raises money to purchase new outerwear for local children and senior citizens in need during the cold weather season.

“WTAE Project Bundle-Up is a Pittsburgh tradition which directly responds to a real need in our community,” said WTAE President and General Manager Charles W. Wolfertz III. “WTAE Channel 4 is proud to use the power of broadcast television to serve our local communities through this partnership with the Salvation Army.”

