It has been almost two months since a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, changing its residents’ lives forever.
What could have been done to prevent it? What if something like this happens 40 miles down the track – in Pittsburgh? “Chronicle: Trouble on the Tracks” will examine these questions in detail.
In this special “Chronicle,” host Janelle Hall details emergency response plans in the Pittsburgh region, while also looking at the lessons that can be learned from the tragedy in East Palestine. Reporter Sheldon Ingram explores what federal lawmakers in Washington, D.C., are doing to make rail travel safer, and travels to East Palestine to hear from residents who were personally affected by the Feb. 3 derailment. Finally, investigative reporter Paul Van Osdol examines what is being transported on the railways in and around Pittsburgh.
The primetime special “Chronicle: Trouble on the Tracks” premieres on WTAE Channel 4 Wednesday, March 29, at 8 p.m.
“What occurred in East Palestine has been devastating to our Ohio and Beaver County neighbors,” said WTAE President and General Manager Charles W. Wolfertz III. “This ‘Chronicle’ episode will shine a spotlight on what went wrong and what needs to be done to protect all communities from another occurrence.”
“Our talented team of journalists has spent weeks covering the East Palestine derailment. This installment of ‘Chronicle’ takes viewers beyond the daily headlines to provide an in-depth examination of the impact on neighborhoods in southeastern Ohio and southwestern Pennsylvania as well as an investigative examination of rail safety in the city of Pittsburgh. Though we hope it never happens, this ‘Chronicle’ drills down to the impact a similar accident would have on Pittsburgh neighborhoods,” said WTAE News Director Jim Parsons.
In addition to its March 29 premiere, “Chronicle: Trouble on the Tracks” will be rebroadcast 11:35 p.m. April 8. Viewers can also watch an encore presentation on Cozi TV 10 p.m. April 1 and 8 p.m. April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.