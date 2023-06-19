Pittsburgh has hundreds of men, women and children without a roof over their head or a place to call home. And just like the Steel City’s 90 neighborhoods, the numerous homeless encampments each have their own name.
This year, City of Pittsburgh officials declared homelessness a public health emergency. There is work underway to limit the number of tents and sleeping bags lining our three rivers. While encampments are being shut down and shelters are closing, a new multi-million-dollar facility recently opened, bringing both hope and frustration with it. In the next edition of “Chronicle” – titled “Homeless in Pittsburgh” – hosts Mike Clark and Kristen Powers will share the journey of people currently experiencing homelessness. They will also shine a light on Pittsburghers who have successfully rebuilt their lives. The primetime special: “Chronicle: Homeless in Pittsburgh” premieres on WTAE Channel 4 Tuesday, June 20, at 8 p.m.
