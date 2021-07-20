A serious accident occurred Monday on a highway that is one of Westmoreland County’s busiest and has seen far too many accidents over the years.
According to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher, at least one person was seriously injured in the wrong-way crash that forced the closure of the westbound lanes of Route 22 at the intersection of Route 819 in Salem Township for two hours.
According to reports, the vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. The vehicle, reportedly, was traveling in the wrong direction when the collision occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Several fire departments and state troopers responded to the scene in the 7200 block of Route 22.
The driver of the vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle by first responders and airlifted to a local hospital from the scene.
A fuel spill had to be cleaned up by authorities before the highway could be reopened.
State troopers continue to investigate the crash, but no further information was immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.