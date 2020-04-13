WQED will air three classic episodes of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” as part of its “Virtual Family Movie Night” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16. The station, through its Facebook page, invited viewers to “Put on your favorite cardigan and join WQED” for the event.
Viewers are encouraged to take to social media during the virtual watch party using the hashtags #StayHomeWithWQED, #CardigansAtHome and #AtHomeWithMrRogers.
Kids of any age are invited to post their own drawings to enter a raffle for a jumbo crayon box.
The 1981 classic episode “How People Make Crayons” is set to open the “Virtual Family Movie Night” at 7:30 p.m. At 8 p.m., the 1985 episode “How People Make Bass Violins” featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma will air, followed at 8:30 p.m. by the 1982 episode “Musical Games/Talking About Feelings.” All episodes will be aired on WQED-TV and streamed on the station’s Facebook page.
