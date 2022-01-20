On Tuesday, the WPIAL released its new alignments for fall sports, a change that will impact several local teams over the next few years. The realignment is adjusted based on enrollment for boys and girls, and it applies to the next two school years, 2022-23 and 2023-24.
The landscape of WPIAL football will look vastly different next season, as both Greater Latrobe and Derry Area will drop in classification.
The Wildcats, who previously played in the Class 5A Big East Conference, will move down to Class 4A. Placed in Section 3, Greater Latrobe will compete with Connellsville Area, Laurel Highlands, McKeesport Area, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson and Trinity. The Falcons also dropped from the 5A Big East Conference, while the other teams all previously competed in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference.
A year ago, Greater Latrobe went 1-4 in conference play, with the lone victory against Connellsville Area. As a result, the Wildcats missed the playoffs for the second consecutive campaign.
The reigning champion in the Big Eight Conference, Belle Vernon Area, has dropped down to 3A, but among the remaining teams, both McKeesport Area and Thomas Jefferson made the WPIAL semifinals last year.
Derry Area, meanwhile, drops to 2A after previously playing in the 3A Allegheny Seven Conference. The Trojans are now slotted into Section 1, alongside Ligonier Valley, as well as Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Imani Christian, Serra Catholic, Steel Valley and Yough. The Buccaneers and Cougars also moved down from 3A, while Imani Christian bumped up from 1A as a result of a cooperative sponsorship.
The Trojans struggled mightily in 3A last campaign, going winless in the conference (0-5) and overall (0-9).
Former Trojans head coach Vince Skillings was dismissed during the season, and the team finished the final two games without a true head coach. However, Mike Arone has since been hired to guide the program after serving as a longtime assistant at Homer-Center.
“I really don’t think much of whether we’re 3A or 2A. It doesn’t matter to me,” Arone said when hired. “We’re going to try to compete with whatever teams are on our schedule. There’s still good, solid football teams in every classification.”
While Ligonier Valley remains in what was previously dubbed the Class 2A Allegheny Conference, the realignment was a welcome sight to head coach Roger Beitel. Previously, the Rams were the lone Westmoreland County squad in Class 2A.
“My first reaction is that I think it’s great for us and for Westmoreland County,” he said. “Now, we have a lot of schools that we’re going to play locally, especially with one just 8 miles down the road (Derry Area). I think that’s going to be great for both communities. That’s one of the reasons why we came to the WPIAL.”
The Rams and Trojans did not play in either of the past two campaigns after the Rams returned to the WPIAL. Their most recent meeting took place in 2010, a 27-14 Rams’ home victory. Now, the teams will meet at least twice over the next two years.
“I know coach Arone from back in our Heritage days. I really expect this to be a fun rivalry,” Beitel noted.
Another benefit for the Rams is that the conference will grow significantly. Two years ago, the Rams had just four conference games, while LV played five in the conference ledger a year ago. However, all of those games came over the final five weeks of the season, after the team was already ravaged by injuries through the initial five tilts.
Next season, the Rams will play seven conference contests.
“Another thing I’m excited about is having a larger conference and more meaningful games,” Beitel said. “Last year, we basically lost the core of our football team before we got into any ‘meaningful’ games.”
Steel Valley is the reigning champion in the conference, going 5-0, although second-place Serra Catholic captured the WPIAL Class 2A championship and reached the state title game. The Rams finished third, at 3-2, but posted an overall mark of 8-3.
Other local football teams moving in classification include Hempfield Area, which drops from 6A to 5A, and Greensburg Salem, which slides down to 3A after previously playing in 4A.
One aspect that has not yet been clarified is the playoff format.
The rest of the fall sports will also have new sections, including girls volleyball, girls tennis, field hockey, and boys and girls soccer, golf, and cross country.
Among the notable changes in boys soccer, Greater Latrobe will each drop from 4A to 3A, joining Section 4, which also includes Penn-Trafford and Franklin Regional. Greensburg Salem and Ligonier Valley are among other teams that also dropped down one classification.
Girls soccer has similar changes, as the Wildcats will drop from 4A to 3A, competing in Section 3 along with Penn-Trafford, Greensburg Salem, and Franklin Regional, among others. Ligonier Valley, meanwhile, will bump up from 1A to 2A, joining the likes of Mount Pleasant Area, Southmoreland, and Yough in Section 3.
In girls volleyball, Greater Latrobe drops from 4A to 3A, joining fellow county teams Franklin Regional, Greensburg Salem, and Kiski Area in Section 4.
Realignments for the winter and spring sports will be released at a later time by the WPIAL.
