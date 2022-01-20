In recent years, a lot of work has been done to build up the county’s declining workforce, but there’s still a lot more to do.
That was a joint message given by the three Westmoreland County commissioners Wednesday as they addressed business leaders at the annual Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce State of the County Luncheon, held at the Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon Township.
Workforce shortages, aggravated by the pandemic, have fast become one of the most serious issues affecting businesses and that situation transcends nearly every industry, but particularly healthcare, manufacturing and — most importantly — the trades.
“The challenge has recently come front and center and is identified as the number one issue businesses face and this pandemic has only fueled the situation,” said Commissioner Sean Kertes at the luncheon.
Kertes and his fellow commissioners discussed various county departments and their accomplishments from the last year and goals for the year ahead during the annual event. Hosted by the chamber, the Economic Growth Connection and the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp., the event is an annual opportunity for the county’s government and business leaders to come together to discuss important issues facing them all.
Finding workers has been an issue for months. Even as businesses bolster wages, the competition for people willing to work is fierce as fewer people are entering the labor force, a term that refers to those people who are working or looking for work.
According to recent data, the county’s labor force has shrunk to 171,200 people in November. That’s 2,600 less than November of 2020. Statewide, the news isn’t much better. The labor force is at its lowest point since 2005.
Commissioner Doug Chew said this shouldn’t be news to anyone in the room and it certainly isn’t any different with the county.
“Workforce supply is a definite challenge everywhere,” said Chew.
Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher said one particular challenge is in the healthcare industry, something the commissioners are familiar with as they have had their own challenges finding and retaining workers for the county-run nursing facility, Westmoreland Manor.
Cerilli Thrasher said the challenge for leaders is to figure out how to get students who attend higher education institutions like the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, Seton Hill University or St. Vincent College to stay here, and to get those who go elsewhere for education to return to the area to work and raise their families.
In the county, Kertes quoted state Department of Labor statistics that reveal 173,000 people were in the workforce in 1980 before hitting a high in 2010 of 184,000. That figure has since decreased to 176,000 in 2020.
The county’s comprehensive plan, “Reimagining Our Westmoreland” looks at ways to increase population, jobs and quality of life. Turning the trend of declining population is a vital goal for the county moving forward.
“To reverse Westmoreland County’s trend toward continued population decline, it is imperative that Westmoreland County focuses on strategies to retain existing jobs and create new ones,” said Kertes.
Kertes said streamlining the process for advertising openings in the county would be a step in the right direction. He suggested a website that would list available jobs so new graduates would be aware of opportunities in their county.
These issues aren’t specific to Westmoreland County or even to Pennsylvania. In West Virginia, out-of-state people who relocate to the Blue Ridge state are offered up to $12,000 plus incentives. Chew said likewise there are funds available to attract residents here.
“As a Pitt graduate, I don’t want to imagine a world where West Virginia beats us,” Chew said.
