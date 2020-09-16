Work is soon expected to begin on three Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) projects.
Authority manager Terri Hauser said LMA is awaiting clearance to proceed with separate work on a Monastery Run reconstruction project, a sewer line relocation project and interceptor sewer cleaning, respectively.
Last month, the authority awarded a $198,990 bid to Export-based W.A. Petrakis for the Monastery Run reconstruction project, which calls for increasing the size of pipes of a roughly 900-foot stretch of sewer line, in addition to constructing several new manholes from Monastery Run to Lloyd Avenue Extension.
The project is set to be completed by November, authority engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said previously. The Monastery Run project is the last segment of the Act 537 consent order agreement designed to prevent sewage overflows into the Loyalhanna Creek through the installation of a 4.3-million-gallon equalization tank and associated measures.
The board also last month awarded a bid to Ligonier Construction for $228,000 to complete a sewer line relocation project underneath the Ligonier Street bridge, or “Brewery Bridge,” over Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe.
The project entails the “replacement and strengthening of the existing interceptor to facilitate the construction of the Brewery Bridge,” Gera said previously, with plans to concrete encase the interceptor before the bridge is replaced next year.
A third project, also approved last month, was a bid for $72,445 to Robinson Pipe Cleaning to complete interceptor sewer cleaning. The project calls for a portion of sewer line to be cleaned from the railroad bridge which passes over Loyalhanna Creek to behind Latrobe Manor and Loyalhanna Apartments on Jefferson Street.
In other business, the authority is looking into potentially making communications upgrades to its equalization tank.
Proper communication, the authority noted, is needed to supply required data to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The authority said a new wireless communication system would provide data about the status of the tank at all times, including tracking tank levels.
Gera on Tuesday requested authorization to begin the electrical engineering process and get any improvement project out to bid as soon as possible. He could not provide specific costs tied to the potential upgrades, saying he’ll have more details at next month’s authority meeting.
Also Tuesday, Hauser said the LMA staff will begin working on next year’s water department budget in beginning of October. Plans are in place to have a draft budget completed by November and a final budget ready for approval in December, she noted.
In other business, the authority board:
- Approved payments in the water department, including a total of $3,612 to Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc for Brewery Bridge water line attachment work and chorine residual design work;
- Approved PennVEST water department requisition payments of $271.50 to Gibson-Thomas for downtown water line replacement work;
- Approved the 2019 water department audit report as prepared by Rennie & Associates;
- Approved payments in the wastewater department, including $248,946.31 to to Mele & Mele & Sons Inc. and $27,927.50 to Gibson-Thomas for work on the equalization tank, along with a total of $4,654 Gibson-Thomas for Brewery Bridge sewer line replacement work, interceptor repair/cleaning work, Nine Mile Run reconstruction work and Monestary Run reconstruction work;
- Approved an invoice of $1,857.50 in wastewater department business to solicitor Lee Demosky;
- The board entered an executive session Tuesday related to litigation on the water department side and condemnation matters.
