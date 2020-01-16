A long-discussed sewer line extension project along Donohoe Road may be nearing a completion date.
At Wednesday’s Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) meeting, Kevin Brett of authority engineer Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering Inc. told board members the project is more than 50% finished, including work underneath a stretch of railroad.
“So far, everything is going well,” Brett said. “If the weather holds, I’d expect in the next 30 days it’s going to be completed. Then the next 30 days after that, the sewer can be activated and we can start sending letters out for people to connect.”
The project calls for a 4,000-foot sewer line extension that would provide service to two businesses — Product Evaluation Systems and JMS Fabricated Systems — along Donohoe Road.
Previously, officials said the plan may also provide service for some homes along nearby Buffenmeyer Road.
The roughly $500,000 project received a boost from the state’s Commonwealth Financing Authority in September 2018, when it was awarded $424,996 in grant funding.
As a result of the project, Product Evaluations Systems plans to add 12,000 square feet of new laboratory testing space to its existing 18,000-square-foot building. The company previously mentioned plans to add 10 employees following the building expansion project.
Also Wednesday, the authority board voted to move forward with a force main replacement project along Myers Road. Brett said the force main has experienced issues over the years and has required a number of repairs.
Plans are in place to design and bid out the project this spring, Brett said. He noted that since Myers Road is a township roadway, no Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) highway occupancy permit is needed.
This marks the authority’s second force main project within the past year. In July, work began on the replacement of a sewer force main along Route 981 in the Pleasant Unity area of the township.
In other business, the authority board reorganized for 2020, with the following appointments: Tom Couch as chairman, Dennis Gregor as vice chairman, Paul Upson as treasurer, Mike O’Barto as secretary and Scott Avolio as assistant secretary/treasurer.
The authority also selected Commercial Bank & Trust of PA as its main depository and PNC Bank as a secondary depository for 2020; Romel Nicholas as solicitor; Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering Inc. as engineer, and Rennie & Associates as auditor.
In other business:
- Brett said work will begin later this year to locate manholes related to the Act 537 stormwater management plan’s consent order agreement that are either buried or in a highway area that cannot be accessed. Brett added that officials will determine which manholes to target this year, as the work will be spread out over a five-year period. Work is likely to pick up during the summer months when school is out and weather conditions are drier, he noted;
- The authority approved a requisition of $231,870.66 for various capital improvement projects, including $109,895.40 for the Donohoe Road project;
- UTMA operations manager Doug Pike said 876 customers to date are enrolled in the authority’s E-billing program;
- Brett plans to present a recently conducted authority facilities review to the board next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.