Work Discovery students in Mrs. Petrina’s transition program made a special delivery Thursday, Dec. 15, to the Westmoreland Food Bank on behalf of the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit and Clairview School’s Holiday Giving Collection. 158 pounds of food were collected for the Westmoreland Food Bank as well as two large bins full of unwrapped toys for the Westmoreland Toys for Tots. Students then gathered, boxed, and loaded the nonperishable items and delivered them to the Westmoreland Food Bank.
The WIU Work Discovery Program is a transition program designed to help students with IEPs explore and experience working in a community setting, under the supervision of a job coach. Small groups of three to five students attend one of 34 community sites, located near their school, within Westmoreland County. These community partners encourage the students to learn and practice marketable job skills, along with the social skills and professionalism needed to acquire and maintain employment after graduation. Students gain experience in consumer/service, assembly/industrial, landscaping/outdoor maintenance, warehouse/stocking, childcare/education, housekeeping, retail and dietary. The goals of the program are to access the physical and mental requirements of work readiness in a community setting, offer training on specific job tasks, and interpersonal skills, experience the work environment direction with supported instruction, and broaden the knowledge and skills of students of increased vocational independence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.