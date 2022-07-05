The long-awaited Forbes State Forest field trip and skills day is back.
After two years of COVID restrictions, WWIA is sponsoring its 10th almost-annual Forbes field trip Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to about 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Please register in advance to assist organizers as they plan the logistics. Call the Westmoreland Conservation District Office at 724-837-5271, option No. 1, by 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. Leave the name(s) and the number of people attending.
Organizers and participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Bureau of Forestry district office in Laughlintown along U.S. Route 30 east. Michael Doucette, a service forester for Forbes State Forest, will welcome the group and introduce the topic of forest mensuration, or measurement. This includes the diameter, height, and volume of single trees as well as stands or whole woods.
“If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it,” he says about the importance of this task.
In the Bob Ache Memorial Forest behind the BOF office building, Michael will demonstrate and help conduct hands-on practice doing some measurements that foresters commonly do.
He’ll also review the treatment options for protecting hemlock from elongate hemlock scale and hemlock woolly adelgid.
At two cuts on the Laurel Mountain Tract of the Forbes, organizers will discuss what was done as well as why it was done and what the end result will be. They’ll finish up with a hike on the Beams Rock Trail.
Participants will be outdoors for the entire tour, walking over rough terrain, so organizers recommend that participants prepare for the weather, wear long pants and sturdy footwear, and either pretreat your pant legs with permethrin or spray with picaridin or DEET for ticks. And don’t forget the sunblock. Please bring your own bag lunch and water for the day.
Feel free to bring binoculars or field guides for viewing wildlife. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to ask questions. If the forecast looks stormy, you can call WWIA president John Hilewick at 724-925-1667 to make sure the trip is still on.
WWIA’s mission is to encourage good management of woodlands for aesthetics, timber, water quality and control, wildlife habitat, plant propagation, and recreation. The group holds regular programs and field trips throughout the year. For more information on WWIA, visit www.westmorelandwoodlands.org.
Westmoreland Woodlands Improvement Association
2022 Calendar of Events
- July 28, 6-8 p.m., Melissa Reckner, program manager of Penguin Court & Thomas Road Farm in Laughlintown, has invited WWIA to visit components of the stunning preserve of 1,089 acres of forests, meadows, and open space with various other amenities. The event is free and open to the public, but please register in advance. Call the Westmoreland Conservation District Office at 724-837-5271, option No. 1, by 4 p.m. Monday, July 25. Leave the name(s) and the number of people attending.
- Oct. 20, 6 p.m. The annual business meeting and potluck dinner will be followed by a presentation by Dr. David deCalesta, co-author of the book “Deer Management for Forest Landowners and Managers.”
Please investigate westmorelandwoodlands.org for the latest information about program times and places.
