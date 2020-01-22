Celebrate a season of love with a day of fun activities and a pop-up exhibit inspired by Valentine’s Day at the Westmoreland History Education Center at Historic Hanna’s Town.
“Won’t You Be My Valentine?” — a nod to Mister Rogers’ “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” and his message of spreading love and kindness — will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Westmoreland History Education Center at Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield Township.
This program is free for Westmoreland Historical Society members, and the prices for regular admission for non-members are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and students through grade 12, and free for children age 5 and under.
Enjoy a pop-up exhibit including vintage valentines, a Valentine’s Day-themed dress and more. Explore this exhibit, along with the exhibit in the Kendra Gallery, with a scavenger hunt to look more closely at the displays. Create valentines to give to loved ones or to donate to local charities, including Meals on Wheels and senior care centers. Free refreshments will also be available.
Take a special guided tour of the Westmoreland Historical Society’s newest exhibit, “Gems of the Collection: Everything and the Kitchen Sink,” in the Kendra Gallery at noon. Discover stories of Westmoreland County history through a selection of items from the Westmoreland Historical Society collection including documents, photographs, clothing, furniture, tools, glassware, archaeological material — and, yes, even a kitchen sink.
Children can enjoy a read-aloud of “You Are My Friend: The Story of Mister Rogers and His Neighborhood” by Aimee Reid at 1 p.m. This picture book is a gentle homage to Fred Rogers, who learned growing up how to better say what he was feeling and see the beauty around him. “You Are My Friend” shows how his simple message still resonates with us today: “There’s no person in the world like you and I like you just the way you are.”
The Westmoreland History Shop will feature reproduction vintage valentines for sale. Browse a variety of other quality gifts and keepsakes including books for adults and children, vintage-style toys and games, candles, cards and stationery, dishware, teas, baking mixes, jams and home décor.
For more information, call 724-836-1800 or visit the website, www.westmorelandhistory.org.
