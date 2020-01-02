Police are seeking information about a man posing as a member of the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office who allegedly scammed a New Alexandria woman out of $7,000.
State police at Kiski Valley report an unknown male suspect representing himself as a Lt. Rob Orber from the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office contacted a 48-year-old New Alexandria woman on Nov. 18 in Salem Township, telling her she had a warrant out for her arrest and claiming she could purchase Reload It cards to get out of the warrant.
The woman paid $7,000 in the scam before alerting police.
Anyone with information should contact police at 724-697-5780.
