A woman was transported to a local hospital following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday at Mountain Laurel Plaza along Route 30 in Unity Township.
Firefighters from Youngstown and Whitney-Hostetter, along with Mutual Aid Ambulance personnel responded to the scene following the crash, which occurred around 12:40 p.m. near the main entrance to the shopping center. State police were investigating the crash and had not issued a report as of press time Wednesday.
Fire officials said two women were extricated from one of the vehicles. One of the women was transported to the hospital with the other was checked by emergency medical personnel at the scene. No injuries were reported to occupants of the other vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.