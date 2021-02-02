A woman accused of planning an August 2019 attack that left a Crabtree man who was not the intended target hospitalized has pleaded guilty.
Sarah A. Miller, 32, formerly of Greensburg, whose address is now listed as Latrobe, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to aggravated assault and conspiracy in connection with the Aug. 19, 2019, attack that left the victim with multiple broken bones, including skull and hand fractures, broken ribs, a brain injury and lacerations.
Prosecutors said Miller and three men attacked the victim in a case of mistaken identity just before midnight as he went outside a home along Route 119 to clean up trash.
Tpr. Stephen Rowe wrote in an affidavit of probable cause that emergency medical personnel from Mutual Aid Ambulance treated the man at the scene.
He was drifting in and out of consciousness while being interviewed before he was transported to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery.
The victim told police he did not know the four people who attacked him, according to the affidavit.
Phone records revealed that Miller and her boyfriend, Matthew White, 21, of Greensburg, along with Treavair Green, 20, and Devon Allen, 26, both of Pittsburgh, drove to Crabtree and attacked the man before fleeing in Miller’s car, prosecutors said.
Surveillance video from a parking lot near where the attack occurred showed a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu registered to Miller pull into the area with four occupants around the time of the assault, according to police.
Using the car’s registration information, police obtained Miller’s address in Greensburg and located all four suspects there.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Scott Mears sentenced Miller to serve two to four years in prison. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a second charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor simple assault offense in the plea deal.
Miller, who has been held in Westmoreland County Prison since her arrest, was the second person to plead guilty in connection with the attack.
Green pleaded guilty in October to aggravated assault and conspiracy charges and was sentenced to two to four years in prison, according to court records.
White and Allen are awaiting their trials, tentatively scheduled for February.
