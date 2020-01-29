A woman charged in 2017 with supplying a Unity Township man with a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl that resulted in his overdose death in 2015 has been extradited to Pennsylvania to face those charges.
Caitlin Nicole Brown, 27, was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond following her preliminary arraignment Friday before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.
Brown had been arrested in another state for an unrelated matter prior to being extradited to Pennsylvania, according to police.
State police had charged Brown in October 2017 in connection with the Nov. 3, 2015, overdose death of Richard Govora, 25, who was found dead inside a home on Donohoe Road, according to court documents. Brown lived in Los Angeles at the time the charges were filed. Online court records now list a Lower Burrell address for Brown.
According to court documents, Brown told investigators that she and Govora had purchased 15 stamp bags of heroin from a man in Pittsburgh for $140 with help from one of Brown’s friends. Brown told police she gave the friend three bags of the heroin in exchange for providing a ride to meet the dealer, then she and Govora began using the rest of the drugs, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Some of the stamp bags were marked “Game Over” and others “Do Not Enter,” police said.
Brown told police that she woke up at Govora’s home after they had used the drugs and found him unresponsive near the front door.
A stamp bag submitted to the state police crime laboratory for analysis contained fentanyl, according to court records. Govora died of a heroin and fentanyl overdose, police said.
Brown is scheduled to appear before Mahady for a preliminary hearing Feb. 3.
