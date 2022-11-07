A 79-year-old Salem Township woman died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of White Thorn Road and U.S. Route 22 in Salem Township.
According to a public information report released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office, 79-year-old Sandra L. Jones of Old William Penn Highway, Salem Township, was the driver and lone occupant of a 2018 Ford Escape which was initially stopped at the intersection at 10:06 a.m.
Jones attempted to cross over the lanes of Route 22 to continue onto Hannastown Road. Her vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer traveling west on Route 22.
Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Cara L. Shaffer pronounced Jones dead at the scene at 11:25 a.m. Jones was utilizing a seatbelt at the time of the incident. Airbags deployed within the vehicle. Cellular phone use is not believed to have been a factor in the incident.
Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks. State police at Kiski Valley also investigated the crash.
