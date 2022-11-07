A 79-year-old Salem Township woman died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of White Thorn Road and U.S. Route 22 in Salem Township.

According to a public information report released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office, 79-year-old Sandra L. Jones of Old William Penn Highway, Salem Township, was the driver and lone occupant of a 2018 Ford Escape which was initially stopped at the intersection at 10:06 a.m.

