The cause of a fast-moving fire Wednesday that cost a woman her life is still unknown as a state police fire marshal continued to investigate the fire that destroyed a two-story home in Mount Pleasant Township.
Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson identified the woman killed as Alisa J. Richwine, 62. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:20 p.m. after firefighters discovered her body in a second-floor bedroom of the brick home, located at 814 Arbor Lane in Norvelt.
According to first responders, when firefighters arrived at the scene, the house was fully involved and flames were shooting out the front of the house.
No other injuries were reported.
Neighbors contacted 911 to report the fire after noticing flames and smoke billowing from the structure along the narrow, dead-end road at the intersection with Magnolia Drive.
Late in the day Wednesday, the coroner’s office, firefighters and state troopers were still on the scene.
The residence, located off West Laurel Circle, appeared to be completely destroyed. Part of the roof had collapsed and the porch was completely charred.
Firefighters reported that breezy conditions complicated the fire. The National Weather Service said wind gusts Wednesday were between 17 and 21 mph, but could reach up to 37 mph.
Nearby fire hydrants were tapped to contain the fire, but firefighters that remained on the scene past 2:30 p.m. were using foam to extinguish hot spots at the house.
Firefighters from fire departments around central Westmoreland County and Everson in Fayette County battled the fire.
Hoffer Funeral Home in Norvelt is handling funeral arrangements for Richwine.
