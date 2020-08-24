A Unity Township woman is accused of trespassing in a Unity Township man’s home, refusing to leave and threatening to kill him, according to state police.
Lisa Marie McCracken, 54, was charged with criminal trespassing and terroristic threats in connection with the alleged Aug. 19 incident.
According to court documents, when the man discovered McCracken at his home on Lightcap Road and told her to get out around 8:45 p.m., McCracken “stated she was going to have people come to his home and kill him.”
McCracken left the home after the man called police, Tpr. Jeffrey Callihan wrote in court documents, and returned to her home nearby on Ric Mic Lane.
She allegedly continued to threaten to harm the man after troopers arrived at her home to question her about the incident.
According to online court documents, McCracken was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Michael R. Mahady on the criminal trespassing and terroristic threats charges and was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $1,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.
She has two pending summary trials before Mahady for harassment and criminal mischief in connection with an alleged July 9 incident, according to court records.
