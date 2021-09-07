Woman caught with loaded handgun at Palmer airport

A Cambria County woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers Friday when they discovered a loaded gun in her purse at the security checkpoint at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
It was the fifth handgun that TSA officers have caught at the airport so far this year. Only three guns were caught in 2019 when significantly more people were flying prior to the pandemic.
In a news release, TSA officials said the weapon was a .38-caliber handgun loaded with six bullets.
The Ebensburg woman was given a gate pass by an airline to allow her to meet an inbound passenger.
TSA has the ability to issue civil penalties up to nearly $14,000 to travelers who have loaded guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.