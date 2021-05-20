Woman caught with loaded handgun at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

A Greensburg woman was prevented from carrying a loaded handgun onto her flight Tuesday at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials announced.
The TSA officers caught the Greensburg resident with a loaded .380 caliber handgun in her purse when she entered the security checkpoint.
It was the third gun caught by TSA officers at the airport’s checkpoint so far this year, matching the highest single-year figure for firearms caught at the checkpoint in the past five years.
TSA officers caught three guns at the checkpoint in 2019, two each year in 2017 and 2018, and found one firearm at the checkpoint in 2020.
TSA officials notified the Westmoreland County Park Police, who responded to the checkpoint and questioned the woman involved in Tuesday’s incident. She now faces a federal financial penalty for bringing a loaded gun to a security checkpoint.
When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident, TSA officials noted. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates.
TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Guns are absolutely not permitted to be carried onto planes. Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and travelers should check into firearm laws before they decide to travel with their guns. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.
Nationwide, TSA officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, although the total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Twice as many firearms per million passengers screened were detected at checkpoints in 2020 compared to 2019. In 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers as compared to about five firearms per million passengers in 2019. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83% were loaded.
