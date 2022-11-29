A Derry Borough man is out of Westmoreland County Prison after posting bond on charges he allegedly attacked his girlfriend Saturday, forcing her to flee to a nearby police station.
A neighbor saw the woman topless, parked in front of the police station continually blowing her car horn. The neighbor offered the woman a shirt and called 911.
An officer with Derry Borough Police arrived shortly thereafter and spoke to the woman who said she was attacked by her live-in boyfriend, 28-year-old Marshall Collins Dolfi.
The woman told police Dolfi allegedly strangled her so hard she pretended to pass out to get him to stop, fearing she would be killed, according to the affidavit. She also said he had slapped her multiple times across the face, hit and kicked her in the chest and was bit by Dolfi’s dog on the ankle.
While talking to the victim, the officer noted she was bleeding from her forehead around the temples and had red marks on her neck and face. During the attack, the woman said Dolfi had threatened to kill her and that she deserved to die.
The woman told police that while attempting to leave the home and get to her car, she left her glasses and phone behind. While running to the car, Dolfi allegedly grabbed her by the shirt, tearing it off her before she got away, according to the criminal complaint.
Dolfi was booked into Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 but has since posted bail. He is charged with felony strangulation, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault – both misdemeanors – and summary harassment and disorderly conduct. Dolfi is scheduled for a preliminary hearing 11 a.m. Dec. 7 in front of Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers.
