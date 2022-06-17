A Unity Township woman was arraigned Monday and is out on bond after police said her then 7-month-old child suffered a near-fatal overdose of fentanyl at her home in April.
When Karlei Rubino, 33, took her daughter to the Excela Health Latrobe Hospital April 6, she was unresponsive and barely breathing, according to statements from the medical staff in the criminal complaint. The child was treated with nasal and intravenous naloxone, stabilized and transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital.
Rubino allegedly told medical staff she had non-prescribed fentanyl pills and the child may have accessed them. Toxicology testing of the child conducted at Children’s Hospital tested positive for norfentanyl, according to court documents.
When police arrived at Rubino’s home May 10 to question her, she allegedly told police her daughter may have got ahold of a small piece of cotton she used while injecting heroin. Those pieces of cotton were stored in a dresser in her bedroom where the child was crawling around.
Rubino was arraigned Monday in Latrobe on one count of felony endangerment of a child and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing is set for July 11 in front of Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
