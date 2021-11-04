A plea bargain is expected to be finalized later this year for a New Stanton woman accused of stealing funds from Excela Health Latrobe’s medical residency program and scholarship fund.
Attorneys told a Westmoreland County judge back on Oct. 12 that Suzanne Strickler, 39, of New Stanton, who was charged in September 2020 with multiple cunts of theft and forgery, is prepared to plead guilty once a final accounting of the missing funds is completed.
Initially, police estimated Strickler had stolen as much as $75,000 in program funds and donations for her own personal use. However, her defense attorney said as part of the plea deal that final restitution would most likely be approximately $20,000.
According to court documents, Strickler, who worked as a coordinator of Excela Health Latrobe’s student programs, forged thousands of dollars in checks and took monetary donations earmarked for scholarships as part of the family residency program at the hospital and the annual resident graduation dinners for the Andrew Bagby Memorial Scholarship Fund.
At the time of her arrest, investigators claimed she had diverted checks for the scholarships intended for students who had completed four-week rotations in the medical residency program for her own use, forged her own name and deposited the checks into her personal banking account. Other checks were altered to reflect larger amounts, police said.
Law enforcement said Stickler admitted to them during the investigation that she took the money because she was “having a rough time with finances” and offered to repay the funds.
Assistant District Attorney Amanda Rubin said authorities now believe the amount she stole was less than investigators first estimated and a final accounting is still pending. Any plea deal will involve restitution payments for funds that are confirmed as stolen by Strickler.
Four felony counts of theft and three forgery offenses are pending against Strickler.
Details about the potential plea bargain were not disclosed.
The Bagby scholarship fund was set up after the Nov. 5, 2001 murder of Dr. Andrew Bagby, 28 by Bagby’s parents. A medical resident at the hospital, Bagby was shot and killed by Dr. Shirley Turner, an obsessed former girlfriend. Turner lured him to Keystone State Park in Derry Township, where he was shot and killed.
