A woman with ties to the Latrobe and Ligonier areas was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer after twice allegedly driving away from and nearly striking a Ligonier Valley police officer attempting to place her under arrest for violating a protection from abuse order.
Amanda Jury, 31, who is listed as homeless in court documents, was arraigned Nov. 8 on two counts each of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. She was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bond to await a Nov. 20 preliminary hearing on the charges.
According to court documents, Ligonier Valley Police Department Officer Matthew Sherer was called to investigate a complaint that Jury was sitting in a parked car in a Ligonier Township driveway on the morning of Nov. 7, violating terms of a protection from abuse order that stemmed from prior stalking and harassment complaints.
After speaking to a person at the scene and questioning Jury, Sherer put his arm into the car through the open car window in an attempt to take Jury into custody.
Jury, who claimed she was doing nothing wrong and told Sherer that he “was not going to arrest her,” then allegedly put the vehicle into drive and drove off toward Ligonier Borough.
About an hour later, Sherer spotted Jury pulling into a parking space at the Ramada by Wyndham Ligonier hotel in Ligonier Borough, blocked the vehicle into the parking space with his patrol vehicle and again tried to place Jury under arrest, according to court documents.
Sherer reached through the car window again to take Jury into custody, he wrote in court documents, at which point Jury put the car in reverse, crashing into the side of the patrol vehicle in an unsuccessful escape attempt. Jury allegedly continued to resist arrest after she was removed from her vehicle.
Sherer was not injured in either incident, according to court documents.
Jury has addresses in Latrobe and Ligonier listed in court documents filed in connection with separate incidents in September and October in Greensburg, Ligonier Township and Hempfield Township. Those incidents include allegations of resisting arrest, trespassing and disorderly conduct in Greensburg; aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and trespassing in Ligonier Township and harassment and trespassing in Hempfield Township, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.