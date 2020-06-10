A woman accused of escaping from a Derry Township residential facility for adjudicated youth is in Westmoreland County Prison after allegedly trying to headbutt Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman while she was being taken into custody Tuesday morning.
According to court documents, Caitlin Elaine Harkins-Shirley, 18, an adjudicated ward at the Adelphoi Susan House facility in Derry Township, left the youth home Tuesday morning, leading to search efforts by state and city police.
Sleasman found Harkins-Shirley hiding underneath a kayak along the 2200 block of Lincoln Avenue around 11 a.m., Tpr. Jason Kinger wrote in court documents.
As police attempted to take Harkins-Shirley into custody she allegedly “was flailing around on the ground,” and didn’t comply with officers’ orders, then attempted to headbutt Sleasman as she was being placed in handcuffs. She admitted to the incident when questioned by police, according to court documents.
Sleasman was not injured during the incident, according to reports.
Harkins-Shirley was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik on charges of aggravated assault, escape, disorderly conduct and harassment. She was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bond awaiting a June 24 preliminary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.