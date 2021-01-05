It’s looking like the City of Latrobe will have a new mayor in 2021.
During Monday’s council meeting held virtually, Mayor Rosie Wolford told council she does not plan on seeking a third term.
“I’ve enjoyed every single minute of it, but it’s time for somebody else,” she said.
Wolford has served eight years as mayor, and 10 additional years on council.
She encourages community members to run for open council positions in this year’s upcoming municipal election.
“Usually after the first six months to a year, people have a pretty good handle on it,” she said of new council members. “...I encourage people to get involved. I think it’s a great experience.”
Council members Gerald Baldonieri, Christine Weller and James Kelley each have four-year terms expiring this year.
Weller and Kelley on Monday indicated that they plan on seeking reelection, while Baldonieri — who has served eight years on council — said he does not.
Feb. 16 is the first day for to circulate and file nomination petitions for candidates to run for office in the upcoming municipal election, according to the Westmoreland County Election Bureau’s website. May 18 is the municipal primary, and Nov. 2 is the municipal election.
Council also voted Monday to reorganize for 2021, electing councilman Eric Bartels to serve as deputy mayor, after Baldonieri stepped down. Council also reappointed Roxanne Shadron as city secretary; Tremba, Kinney, Greiner & Kerr LLC as city solicitor, and Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. as city engineer.
During Monday’s regular meeting, council also voted to appoint Baldonieri to the Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation Commission with his term expiring Jan. 31, 2024; and Debra Sardello to the planning commission with a term ending Jan. 31, 2025.
