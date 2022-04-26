The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced today a total of $632,897 in environmental grant funds have been awarded to 63 projects, 50 of which engage youth and adults living or working within environmental justice areas. Grants were awarded to schools, institutions, conservation districts, and environmental and community organizations.
“These grants help provide the foundation for environmental education for people of all ages,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “This year’s Earth Day theme is ‘Invest in Our Planet’ and each of these projects represents an investment into furthering the environmental education of Pennsylvanians.”
The Environmental Education Grants Program was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1993, which mandates setting aside 5% of the pollution fines and penalties DEP collects annually for environmental education in Pennsylvania. Since its inception, the DEP has awarded $12.3 million in environmental education grant funding to support 2,135 projects.
The 2022 program selected applications for the development of innovative formal and non-formal education projects that:
• Address grant program priorities of water, climate change, and/or environmental justice;
• Provide opportunities to expand the public’s understanding of Pennsylvania’s environmental issues; and
• Develop skills required to make informed decisions.
“Be it programs for students, teachers, residents or elected officials, DEP’s investment in environmental education provides organizations with resources to foster environmental stewardship for this generation and the next,” said DEP Southwest Regional Director Jim Miller.
Grants were awarded to schools, institutions, conservation districts, and environmental and community organizations. Thirty-four local projects received mini grants of up to $3,000; 28 projects with a broad or statewide reach received general grants of up to $20,000; and one project, designed to engage students and teachers at the local, state, and national levels, received a grant of $65,710. More than 90% of grant funds will support projects that engage youth and adults living or working within environmental justice areas.
Projects in southwest Pennsylvania by county:
Allegheny
• Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation “Garfield Native Gardens”: Host public workshops and green-industry training programs. Participants and volunteers will install a demonstration native plant habitat garden. ($3,000)
• Pennsylvania Interfaith Power & Light: “Caring for Creation with SW PA IPL” consists of seven recorded climate change education sessions and three celebration sessions at two southwestern Pennsylvania urban farms. Programs will include listening sessions and hands-on introductions to urban farming on a variety of topics, including climate change, environmental justice, social justice, energy, water and waste conservation, organic planting, native tree or shrub plantings, and healthy eating. ($20,000)
• Venture Outdoors “Exploring Our Waterways with Pittsburgh Youth”: Engage 50-60 City of Pittsburgh elementary and middle school students in water quality lessons and field studies. ($8,380)
Fayette
• Mountain Watershed Association “Water Guardians Environmental Youth Club”: Host an afterschool program for fourth-and-fifth-graders. During classroom and field experiences students will delve into environmental issues and be introduced to ecologically themed careers. ($18,600)
Washington
• California Area School District “Success Relies on Sustainable Schools”: Using a multi-tiered system, coordinate district programs to develop green, sustainable K-12 schools that reduce energy, food waste, conserve water, introduce environmentally friendly transportation and increase recycling. ($20,000)
Westmoreland
• Brandywine Conservancy “PA Master Naturalist in the Laurel Highlands”: Train volunteer Pennsylvania Master Naturalist leaders including providing 30 service hours to conservation organizations, schools and municipalities. ($3,000)
Regional
• Group Against Smog & Pollution (GASP) “Clearing the Air: Air Quality Education for Public Officials and Staff”: Develop an air quality primer and host nine workshops for elected leaders and staff in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland, and Armstrong counties. ($19,922)
• Jacobs Creek Watershed Association “Macro Monday”: consists of four quarterly “Macro Monday” events in Westmoreland and Fayette counties for pre-K-12 children and their guardians to perform hands-on stream activities to learn about macroinvertebrates and water quality. ($2,989)
• Pennsylvania Resources Council: “Watershed Education and Rain Barrel Workshop Program” conduct eight watershed education and rain barrel workshops for residents in southeastern and southwestern Pennsylvania counties (Delaware, Allegheny, Beaver, and Fayette) to teach participants about watershed protection and stormwater management. Participants will receive PRC’s Watershed Wisdom booklet and a 55-gallon rain barrel with instructions for setting up, using, and maintaining. ($18,950)
Statewide
• Pennsylvania Envirothon: “2023 Pennsylvania Envirothon”: Implement a statewide project that encourages high school students’ exploration of environmental issues and provides them with tools for creating healthy communities through stewardship actions. Students and teachers interact at the county, state, and national levels. Analyze the existing program to determine ways of expanding engagement of teachers and youth in environmental justice areas. ($65,710)
