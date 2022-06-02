HARRISBURG – Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty announced last week that public libraries across the state are preparing to launch summer programming to support literacy, provide equitable learning opportunities, and combat learning loss and summer slide.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s (PDE) Office of Commonwealth Libraries (OCL) encourages families to visit a library to participate in summer reading and learning programs, which help youth maintain reading skills over the summer months.
“When school is out of session, Pennsylvania’s libraries step in to help learners of all ages access critical services, allowing them to continue to learn and grow even outside of the classroom,” said Hagarty. “As the son of a former librarian, I’ve long known the important role libraries play in our communities, and I encourage people across the commonwealth to visit their local library this summer and take advantage of all that it has to offer.”
In his 2022-23 budget proposal, Gov. Tom Wolf has requested a $1.25 million increase for libraries, including a $1 million increase in the Public Library Subsidy.
The subsidy goes directly to local libraries, library systems, 29 district library centers, and provides every Pennsylvanian access to statewide resource center libraries at State Library of Pennsylvania, the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, the Free Library of Philadelphia, and the libraries of The Pennsylvania State University.
Summer reading programs often include a variety of individual and family activities that offer experiential learning, such as scavenger hunts, story walks, craft-making, storytelling and writing, contests, giveaways, and more.
Through a survey conducted last summer, Pennsylvania youth indicated the difference that their library makes in their lives. Approximately 90% of surveyed youth felt welcome at the library in the summer, and more than 75% strongly agreed that they would continue to visit the library and participate in programs and activities after summer ends.
Additionally, libraries led the way in providing equitable and accessible learning experiences through programs centering on art, story times, special presenters, literacy, and STEM. Also, 42% of libraries indicated that they collaborate with their local school districts to extend learning experiences in out-of-school settings.
“Summer reading and learning advances educational achievement and builds literacy. Even more, engaging in these informal programs creates lasting memories for all learners and their families,” said Office of Commonwealth Libraries Deputy Secretary Susan Banks.
“Libraries in the summer are all about indulging in the magic of reading and exploring all the places you can imagine through self-directed learning and fun. Reading, watching, and listening for pleasure gives everyone the opportunity to see themselves and understand others.”
In addition to supporting literacy, many libraries serve as Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) sites. Also known as the Summer Meals Program, SFSP is a federally funded, state-administered program established to ensure kids continue to have access to nutritious meals when school is not in session.
Last summer, nearly 250 organizations provided nutritious meals to children at more than 2,400 locations across the state. However, to reach more children and narrow the hunger gap that summer can bring, more organizations and meal sites are needed, especially in rural areas.
For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Education, please visit the website or follow PDE on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or Pinterest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.