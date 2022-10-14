JEANNETTE – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Technology and Innovation Steve D’Ettorre on Wednesday toured Elliott Group in Westmoreland County, where he highlighted the 3,069 manufacturing jobs created in southwestern Pennsylvania under Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.

D’Ettorre’s visit to the Jeannette industrial turbine and compressor manufacturer also celebrated Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania, which was proclaimed by Wolf for Oct. 7-14.

