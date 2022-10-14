JEANNETTE – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Technology and Innovation Steve D’Ettorre on Wednesday toured Elliott Group in Westmoreland County, where he highlighted the 3,069 manufacturing jobs created in southwestern Pennsylvania under Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.
D’Ettorre’s visit to the Jeannette industrial turbine and compressor manufacturer also celebrated Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania, which was proclaimed by Wolf for Oct. 7-14.
“Elliott Group has been an extremely important part of Westmoreland County’s economy for nearly a century,” said D’Ettorre. “As the county’s ninth-largest employer, Elliott Group has kept the ‘can do’ spirit that Pennsylvania manufacturers are known for alive and well. It’s wonderful to see their continued growth.”
Founded in 1910 in Pittsburgh, Elliott Group is a global leader that designs, manufactures, and services technically advanced centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, power recovery expanders, and cryogenic pumps and expanders. Their parts are used in the petrochemical, refining, oil and gas, and liquefied gas industries, as well as in power applicants. The company, whose U.S. headquarters have been located in Jeannette since 1914, employs 2,300 people in 30 locations around the world.
In 2018, Westmoreland County received a $2.2 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant to redevelop a 13-acre blighted brownfield into a 390,000-square-foot testing facility that Elliott Group now utilizes. Through the Wolf administration RACP funding, Elliott Group was able to grow by consolidating the operations of a Nevada-based cryogenic pump manufacturer into its southwestern Pennsylvania headquarters.
“Through the support we received from the Wolf administration, Elliott Group was able to expand our operations, which in turn, allowed for us to grow our workforce,” said Nobu Miyaki, chief executive officer from Elliott Group. “As we continue to grow our workforce, we are more than proud to call Jeannette our U.S. home.”
The Wolf’s administration’s legacy of job creation includes:
- 194,000 jobs created and retained through the Governor’s Action Team (GAT) since 2015;
- 430 completed projects that garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth;
- $396.3 million in state investments to support new and growing businesses, resulting in a record $17.8 billion private investment, $476.15 million in new local tax revenue, and $417.62 million in new state tax revenue;
- Every $1 invested in GAT projects has gained $102 in private support for Pennsylvania’s communities and economy – a public to private ratio $75 higher than during the Corbett Administration, and
- More than 67% of jobs created through GAT over the past eight years have been in manufacturing (In 2021 alone, more than 84% of jobs created were in manufacturing).
Key facts about Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry
Manufacturing is at the heart of Pennsylvania’s economy:
- Sixth largest manufacturing industry in the U.S. by employment;
- $113.2 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021;
- 562,700+ employees (~9.5% of all private sector jobs in Pennsylvania), and
- 14,000+ manufacturing establishments
Manufacturing offers well-paying, family-sustaining jobs in Pennsylvania:
- Manufacturing workers earn 33 percent more compared to the average for other nonfarm business in the state, and
- $86,129 average compensation in manufacturing in PA, including benefits
As part of Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week, DCED is touring local manufacturers in every region of the commonwealth, including upcoming visits to Huntingdon, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Wyoming counties.
For more information about Manufacturing Week, visit the DCED website, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, and be sure to talk about your manufacturing company on social media using the hashtags #MFGWeek22, #IMakeInPA, #MadeInPA, and #PASmart.
