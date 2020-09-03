HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced funding for environmental restoration projects focused on economic development or community revitalization at abandoned mine land (AML) locations across Pennsylvania.
The 2019 AML Pilot Program was authorized by Congress under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2019 and provides an additional $25 million of US Treasury Funds to Pennsylvania’s AML Program. The funds are to be used “to accelerate the remediation of AML sites with economic and community development end uses.” This is the fourth year that Pennsylvania has received funding from the AML Pilot Program.
Locally, work at Powdermill Nature Reserve in Westmoreland County was approved.
This project includes the rehabilitation of two passive acid mine drainage (AMD) systems treating 60 gallons per minute to improve 1.5 miles of Laurel Run. The project also includes educational trail construction with more than a mile of new and rehabilitated trails with three viewing platforms and trail signage. The project partners include Carnegie Institute, Loyalhanna Watershed Association and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Other projects were recently approved in Allegheny, Armstrong, Blair, Cambria, Carbon, Clinton, Fayette and Tioga counties.
