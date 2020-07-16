The Westmoreland Museum of American Art recently announced the selection of four literary artists from southwestern Pennsylvania to be featured on artist Janet Zweig’s “Analog Scroll” as part of the museum’s ongoing Bridging the Gap public art project.
Located on the N. Main Street bridge in downtown Greensburg, Zweig’s work utilizes three-dimensional letters held by tracks fastened to the concrete walls of the bridge to reveal text through a manual scrolling process.
Each writer will create original text that will relate to the site specifically; the concept of bridges or bridging; or the idea of “bridging the gap” between downtown Greensburg, the museum and the surrounding neighborhoods or communities.
Their text will appear over the course of one year, from February to February, with new stanzas installed on a monthly basis.
The four selected writers and the schedule for their text to appear are Fred Shaw, February 2021-February 2022; Sarah Williams-Devereux, February 2022-February 2023; Joy Katz, February 2023-February 2024; and Karen Dietrich, February 2024-February 2025.
“We were very pleased with the response to our call for the next installments on the North Main Street Bridge. It was difficult to select just four writers,” said chief curator Barbara Jones. “However, their proposals were compelling, and we feel that they will each deliver a unique experience to the public with their writing. I look forward to reading and seeing their contribution to ‘Analog Scroll’ over the next four years.”
Currently, Michele Stoner’s poem “Mile Marker 322” appears on Zweig’s “Analog Scroll.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a delay in the schedule for installing new stanzas, which is a manual process overseen by curatorial assistant Bonnie West and completed by her with help from a small group of dedicated volunteers.
Stoner’s poem is expected to conclude in January 2021.
The poems “Main Street Bridge, Greensburg” by Jan Beatty and “Ohr Ein Sof – Light Without End” by Jacob Bacharach were shown previously on “Analog Scroll.”
In total, 10 writers will be selected for commissioned works.
A call for artists to select the final three writers will be issued in the future.In 2018, Janet Zweig’s “Analog Scroll” was recognized by the Public Art Network (PAN) Advisory Council in their 2018 PAN Year in Review Trends and Themes: Site Responsive Projects.
More information on the Bridging the Gap public art project is available at thewestmoreland.org/visit/bridging-the-gap.
Funding for the project was provided in part from a National Endowment for the Arts Our Town grant program award, The Heinz Endowments, Westmoreland County Tourism Grant Program, Community Foundation of Westmoreland County/Revitalizing and more.
