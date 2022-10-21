Witches ready to ride again in Ligonier

The sixth annual Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade is set for this Sunday. The event, which raises money for local animal rescues, is a 21 and older ladies-only day of bike riding, dancing, shopping and enjoying the company of the coven. Shown here at the Fort Ligonier Days parade Oct. 15 are Stephanie Keefe, Carla Arnone (on bike) and Donna Tidwell.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

In Ligonier, history is a big deal. And, the upcoming Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade seems to make history every time the event is held.

More than 1,200 “witches” are expected Sunday in Ligonier dressed with exotically designed costumes featuring conical hats, capes and even brooms for the sixth annual daylong festival.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.