In Ligonier, history is a big deal. And, the upcoming Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade seems to make history every time the event is held.
More than 1,200 “witches” are expected Sunday in Ligonier dressed with exotically designed costumes featuring conical hats, capes and even brooms for the sixth annual daylong festival.
For the second year in a row, the growing coven will gather at 10 a.m. at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association/Ligonier Country Market parking lot area, where there will be vendors, live performances, a disc jockey, and refreshments and food available.
Vendors will feature Eclectique from Latrobe and Redesign Frame of Mind from Ligonier; cinnamon buns and possibly a coffee tent, a food truck and more.
Live performances will feature the Dancing Witches of Westmoreland County, a group of 50 to 100 dancing witches, who will be performing the Witches Dance.
“We are there for a good cause and a good time,” said Amy Kerr, the group’s organizer and instructor.
Kerr said when they perform, one of the best things is to see how much people enjoy what they are doing. She started teaching the dance back in 2017 for the event, but it’s grown immensely since then.
“I realized it would grow but I didn’t think it would grow this quick,” said Kerr.
For the DWWC, this is just one of their performances – and there are many during the month of October – but this one will always be special. For Kerr, the best part of what she does is getting to spend time teaching, rehearsing and performing with the group of women she has.
“I have a great group of girls,” said Kerr. “We really care about each other.”
The DWCC have four dances planned with the Witches Dance at the end when all the witches are invited to join them.
“I’m so excited to see everyone,” said Kerr. “I really look forward to seeing all the costumes.”
Also performing is the fire troupe Flow N’at. They will be performing at the opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. at the Fort Ligonier Post 734 VFW. The group of approximately 30, both women and men, do many different types of fire performances, including juggling, fire eating, rituals, traditional fire shows and even belly dancing with fire.
They will also have a planned aerial photograph taken of all the witches in the field.
Afterward, witches will hop on bikes and shuttle buses, and descend on Ligonier to shop, enjoy live music, refreshments and food specials offered by a variety of the town’s businesses. Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 leads the grand entrance of the event with its antique fire engine and a few lucky witches who won a ride on it through a fundraising drawing for the department. A portion of Fairfield Street in front of the fire department will be closed off to offer food, refreshments, a DJ and activities for witches to enjoy.
According to event coordinator Carla Arnone, the event was created in 2016 when a group of friends decided to dress up as witches and ride their bikes around town to bars to support a friend who rescued homeless animals.
“We’ve done bar crawls…but this one’s got wheels,” said Arnone.
Over the next five years, the event grew amazingly from 70 witches the next year to 300, and then 500, 700 to an estimated 1,400 last year when the event was moved to the market grounds because it had outgrown the original location at Mellon Park.
Because of the expanding event, Arnone said in 2021 they partnered with the Loyalhanna Watershed Association to not only move the event to the market grounds, but help with administration of the event, which includes a pre-registration website, arranging shuttle buses for witches into town and much more.
Although the event pays a small fee for the administration work from the proceeds, Arnone said it was a game-changer.
“It turned out to be the perfect partnership,” said Arnone.
Susan Huba, executive director of the LWA, couldn’t agree more.
“We were happy to allow them to use the field and help organize the shuttle,” said Huba. “I think it was a natural fit.”
Huba said the LWA loves to partner with community groups that are trying to do good in the community and the Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade certainly qualifies. As it did in the beginning, the event continues to support animal rescue groups with proceeds from registration fees supporting the Helping Hearts Healing Tails Animal Rescue and Beth Luther’s Homeless Pet Fund.
“We felt this was right up our alley. It’s a good cause,” said Huba.
According to Huba, there are so many moving parts to holding an event of this size, from insurance and event permits to vendors and port-a-potties.
This year’s pre-registration went past last year’s total of 1,200, so Huba believes there will be more witches this year than any other. Put it this way – she said she is printing a list of passes sold and it includes 42 full pages of names. That’s good news for local businesses, who prepare for this event in the same way as they do for Fort Ligonier Days or any other town-wide event. The one thing Huba really enjoys is being able to give a boost to local businesses.
That’s something Arnone has worked hard to include in the planning of the event. She said back in 2016 business owners had to be convinced to stay open on a Sunday for the event and now they contact her to ask to be featured on the Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade Facebook page. In addition, many stores, restaurants and bars offer discounts to “witches.”
Since the event’s inception, it has always been a ladies-only, 21 and older event and that’s not something that will change. In fact, organizers believe that’s why the event continues to gain in popularity year after year.
“Mothers – and grandmothers – do so much for their children and have so little me-time. This is a great event to give her the opportunity to just hang out with her friends for a day,” according to Arnone.
Those interested in going can purchase tickets that day on the field. For additional information, check out the Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade on Facebook.
