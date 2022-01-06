Winter, it seems, has finally arrived.
The area is bracing for the first significant snowfall of the season as meteorologists are predicting a winter storm may dump 3-6 inches of snow on the region with the higher amounts expected in the higher elevations.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory with updated snow totals early Thursday morning.
The snow is expected to begin late Thursday afternoon and continue into the evening hours and overnight.
Up until now, snowfall in the region has been negligible with an official measurement of just 1.8 inches total at Pittsburgh International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.
Although accumulating snow is expected, it won’t have a large impact on the area’s average, which is at least 10 inches below where it usually is at this point in the season.
An earlier storm this week dumped snow in eastern Pennsylvania, along the eastern seaboard and up into New England, but stayed clear of Western Pennsylvania.
Temperatures Friday morning will be in the upper teens with the high only expected to reach the mid-20s.
So far, residents have been relatively spoiled by unseasonable warm weather before and during the holidays. However, it seems that winter has finally arrived in Western Pennsylvania.
