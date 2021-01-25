The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that goes into effect at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, and runs through 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Westmoreland ridges as well as the ridges of Fayette County.
The warning area includes Ligonier, Donegal, Champion and Ohiopyle.
Heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of up to an inch and ice accumulations of around three-tenths of an inch, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice, according to the warning, and travel could be “nearly impossible.”
For those who must travel within the warning area, the NWS advises to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.