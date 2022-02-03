While several counties are part of a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) as a cold front moves closer to the region bringing an expected “wintry mix” of freezing rain, sleet and eventually snow, Westmoreland County was not initially included in that warning.
Beginning in the early morning hours Thursday, the region is expecting heavy mixed precipitation of 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet with an ice accumulation between one- and three-tenths of an inch.
The warning, which named Butler, Beaver, Allegheny, Greene and Washington counties, is scheduled to remain in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday as the front moves through the Pittsburgh area.
However, Westmorland, Armstrong and Fayette counties were instead placed under a winter weather advisory with mixed precipitation and accumulation of up to 3 inches of snow expected.
The advisory runs from 7 a.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday.
The precipitation is part of a monster winter storm that as of Wednesday night stretched from southern Canada to Mexico’s western coast on the radar.
As the system progresses toward the area, local road crews are preparing, as is PennDOT, which issued several vehicle and road restrictions ahead of the storm.
Those include Tier 1 restrictions as of 6 p.m. Thursday for the entire length of Interstates 70, 79, 80, 84, 99, 18, 279, 376, 380, and all of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and Routes 43, 66, 376 and 576.
The turnpike will be under restrictions from the Ohio line to the Breezewood exit.
Tier 1 restrictions mean the following vehicles are not permitted on those roadways: tractors without trailers, tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers, tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers, enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a commercial motor vehicle, passenger vehicles towing trailers, recreational vehicles and motor homes, school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices, and motorcycles.
PennDOT has already issued a statement urging drivers not to travel during the storm if possible.
To check road conditions on more than 2,900 roads, motorists can check 511PA.com or check out the southwestern Pennsylvania Twitter feed at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.