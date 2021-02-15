Two rounds to precipitation are expected to bring more snow to western Pennsylvania on Monday and a more intense wintry mix Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Westmoreland was among the counties listed in a Winter Storm Warning issued at 4 a.m. Monday by the NWS predicting heavy mixed precipitation with new snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch. The warning runs through 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The first round of precipitation from the storm was expected to blow through the region from 6 to 8 a.m. Monday, according to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, and the second round “will be more concerning with intense precipitation rates,” according to the post. “Some areas could see freezing rain, snow, sleet.”
The second round of precipitation is expected to hit the Pittsburgh region between 5 and 6 p.m., according to the NWS.
The Winter Storm Warning advises that power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice, and warns that travel could be nearly impossible.
The NWS local forecast for the Latrobe area predicts snow, freezing rain and sleet before 2 p.m. Monday followed by a chance of rain and snow. While the forecast shows an 80% chance of precipitation during the day, little or no ice accumulation is expected and new snow and sleet accumulation is expected to be less than an inch.
Overnight, the forecast predicts and wintry mix with freezing rain, sleet, snow and rain all possible.
The area could be waking up Tuesday morning to less than a half inch of new snow and sleet accumulations and new ice accumulations of up to 0.3 inches, according to the NWS forecast.
Icy conditions already caused issues for motorists in the area on Sunday morning. New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department issued a warning about the conditions on its Facebook page, alerting followers that multiple vehicles were off the roadway on Keystone Park Road and the road was temporarily closed from around 8:25 a.m. until shortly before 10 a.m.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced restrictions on most of the region’s major highways and toll roads in anticipation of hazardous travel conditions brought on by the incoming winter storm.
Beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Tier 1 restrictions will be in place on the following roadways:
- Interstate 70 from the West Virginia border to the PA Turnpike;
- Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike mainline) in both directions from the Breezewood interchange (Exit 161) to the Ohio border;
- The entire length of Interstate 79;
- Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the Ohio border;
- The entire length of Interstate 86;
- The entire length of Interstate 90;
- The entire length of Interstate 279;
- The entire length of Interstate 376; and
- The entire length of Interstate 579.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
- Tractors without trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATDs); and
- Motorcycles.
