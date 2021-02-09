Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley school districts all moved to online-only remote learning today after a winter storm brought a coating of snow accumulation to the region overnight.
The National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the region, including Westmoreland County, from 9 p.m. Monday through 1 p.m. today, warning that some areas could see snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches, causing slippery road conditions.
According to the NWS, more snow is expected, mainly before 11 a.m. with total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible in the Latrobe area. More snow is expected later in the week as well, according to the forecast, with new daytime accumulation of less than an inch anticipated Wednesday and snow likely Wednesday and Thursday nights.
