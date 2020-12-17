A winter storm that brought snow to the region for most of the day Wednesday and overnight into Thursday morning left a winter wonderland and treacherous road conditions in its wake.
According to data collected at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, light snow started just before 10 a.m. Wednesday and continued steadily throughout the day and overnight until about 4:35 a.m. Thursday. In the City of Latrobe, around nine inches of snow had accumulated as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, with public works crews continuing long hours of snow plowing and salting efforts.
The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts a slight chance of rain showers after 5 p.m. and a slight chance of snow showers after 9 p.m.
The heaviest snowfall from the storm was expected in central Pennsylvania, where forecasters in the state capital of Harrisburg said a six-decade-old record for a December snowfall could potentially be broken.
The National Weather Service shortly after noon Wednesday issued a winter storm warning telling people in northern Pennsylvania to expect heavy snow with accumulations of 10 to 22 inches “with the highest amounts east of a line from State College to Lock Haven and Wellsboro.”
A crash involving dozens of vehicles on Interstate 80 in Clinton County claimed the lives of two people, police said.
State police said the crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 between the Loganton and Lock Haven exits.
Police said initial reports indicated that the crash involved 30 to 60 vehicles with multiple injuries including two fatalities.
Both lanes were closed for several hours but later reopened, police said. Police issued a reminder to people to “please stay home and do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary.”
PennLive.com reports that the crash occurred not far from the site of a 58-vehicle crash a year ago Friday in a snow squall in which two people were killed.
The NWS said the storm was “set to bring an overabundance of hazards from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast,” including freezing rain and ice in the mid-Atlantic, heavy snow in the New York City area and southern New England, strong winds and coastal flooding, and possibly even severe thunderstorms and some tornadoes in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
In Virginia, the salvo of snow, sleet and freezing rain knocked out power to several thousand homes and businesses by Wednesday afternoon. The state police said that as of 3 p.m., troopers had responded to approximately 200 crashes, including a wreck on Interstate 81 that killed a North Carolina man.
Westmoreland County wasn’t struck with an overabundance of power outages as a result of the storm.
As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, First Energy Corp. reported power outages affecting 212 customers in Westmoreland County. Locally, there were fewer than five customers in Unity Township without power, with electricity expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m., according to the company’s interactive online outage tracker.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this article.
